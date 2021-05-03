Home / Cities / Others / SP chief unable to see govt’s work on Covid: UP minister
others

SP chief unable to see govt’s work on Covid: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and said the SP leader was unable to acknowledge the “good work” done by the BJP government amid the pandemic
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 01:10 AM IST
HT Image

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and said the SP leader was unable to acknowledge the “good work” done by the BJP government amid the pandemic.

Singh said that the SP leader’s inability to see the work did not change the reality that the number of L-2 (Level-2) and L-3 (Level-3) hospital beds had increased three times in the state. He said 35,000 new beds were also being added.

“Besides, medical kits have been distributed to 2.41 lakh patients in home isolation in the state, but the SP chief will not see this,” he said.

The minister said under the Yogi government, the state aircraft were being used to bring people life-saving medicines.

“The government is releasing data honestly on a daily basis on infection and recovery rates in the state,” he said.

He also said the state government was working on several schemes to provide maximum benefits to the farmers. “Whether it was the issue of making payments to the sugarcane farmers or purchasing wheat from farmers, the Yogi government took appropriate decisions and steps well in time. The state government has made payments to 1.23 lakh sugarcane farmers while wheat procurement has been doubled since last year to about 1.2 metric tonnes,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and said the SP leader was unable to acknowledge the “good work” done by the BJP government amid the pandemic.

Singh said that the SP leader’s inability to see the work did not change the reality that the number of L-2 (Level-2) and L-3 (Level-3) hospital beds had increased three times in the state. He said 35,000 new beds were also being added.

“Besides, medical kits have been distributed to 2.41 lakh patients in home isolation in the state, but the SP chief will not see this,” he said.

The minister said under the Yogi government, the state aircraft were being used to bring people life-saving medicines.

“The government is releasing data honestly on a daily basis on infection and recovery rates in the state,” he said.

He also said the state government was working on several schemes to provide maximum benefits to the farmers. “Whether it was the issue of making payments to the sugarcane farmers or purchasing wheat from farmers, the Yogi government took appropriate decisions and steps well in time. The state government has made payments to 1.23 lakh sugarcane farmers while wheat procurement has been doubled since last year to about 1.2 metric tonnes,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE
Kerala Election Results 2021 Live
Assam Election Results 2021 Live
2021 Election Results
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 LIVE
Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP