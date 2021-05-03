SP chief unable to see govt’s work on Covid: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and said the SP leader was unable to acknowledge the “good work” done by the BJP government amid the pandemic.

Singh said that the SP leader’s inability to see the work did not change the reality that the number of L-2 (Level-2) and L-3 (Level-3) hospital beds had increased three times in the state. He said 35,000 new beds were also being added.

“Besides, medical kits have been distributed to 2.41 lakh patients in home isolation in the state, but the SP chief will not see this,” he said.

The minister said under the Yogi government, the state aircraft were being used to bring people life-saving medicines.

“The government is releasing data honestly on a daily basis on infection and recovery rates in the state,” he said.

He also said the state government was working on several schemes to provide maximum benefits to the farmers. “Whether it was the issue of making payments to the sugarcane farmers or purchasing wheat from farmers, the Yogi government took appropriate decisions and steps well in time. The state government has made payments to 1.23 lakh sugarcane farmers while wheat procurement has been doubled since last year to about 1.2 metric tonnes,” he said.

