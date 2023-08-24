SP leaders seek apology from SBSP chief, Ayodhya priest

Samajwadi Party leaders on Thursday submitted a memorandum demanding action against Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief OP Rajbhar and Mahant Raju Das for their objectionable remarks against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Objectionable remarks were made against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File)

Addressed to the Governor, the SP leaders submitted a memorandum to additional city magistrate (II) Ashok Yadav, demanding action against them.

SP leader Vishnu Sharma said that Omprakash Rajbhar keeps making controversial statements every day to gain cheap popularity. There is anger among the Yadav community and the SP workers cannot sit silently.

SP leader Pooja Yadav said the party leaders and workers were saddened by the indecent remarks made by Omprakash Rajbhar and Mahant Raju Das. Such deteriorating words were not good for healthy politics. Action should be taken against both the leaders.

Vishnu Sharma said that Mahant Raju Das and Omprakash Rajbhar should apologize to Akhilesh Yadav publicly. If this is not done, the SP will be bound to start a mass movement.

The delegation comprised SP leader Lalu Yadav, former state secretary Raju Yadav, Anand Prakash Tiwari, senior leader Chunmun Singh.