Special train to take home 40 south Indians stranded in Kashi

A special train will carry 40 people from south Indianwho are trapped here since they missed their train following protest against the Agnipath scheme on June 17. The special train number- BSBS-MAS TOD (One Way Special) Express will be flagged off from Banaras station (formerly known as Manduadih) at 8 PM to Chennai Central, said district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma and added that DRM NER played an important role in arranging this special train.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharma said that all these people had to go to their respective districts in Karnataka by Sanghamitra Superfast Express from Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay station on June 17. But there was a sit-in protest against the Agnipath scheme.

Due to the cancellation of the train, the 40 people were left stranded in Varanasi/Chandauli. They are from Mandya District of Karnataka.

Relief commissioner and district magistrate of Mandya in Karnataka wrote a letter to the DM, Varanasi and requested for making arrangements to send

these stranded people home.

Similarly, information was also received from the office of Union tourism minister G.Kishan Reddy that many south Indian pilgrims were stuck due to train cancellation in Varanasi.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that as per the request made by the minister and the Government of Karnataka, action was initiated to arrange for immediate transportation of all these people to their homes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Anna Kshetra has come forward for all the devotees and passengers stranded here and taken the responsibility of arranging free lunch and dinner for all.