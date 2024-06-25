 Speculation of military reinforcement has no basis, says Manipur govt - Hindustan Times
Speculation of military reinforcement has no basis, says Manipur govt

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 25, 2024 12:55 PM IST

The Manipur government said such wrong information may inflame public sentiments and cause untoward incidents, paranoia and a difficult atmosphere for law enforcement agencies to operate smoothly and effectively

The Manipur government has clarified that the speculation of military reinforcement into the state has no basis, and it should be ignored as misinformation.

The Manipur government said the fact is that the security personnel requisitioned outside Manipur for the conduct of the general elections to the 18th Lok Sabha are returning to their bases in the state. (Representative Image)
In a press release issued on Monday night, the officer on special duty (OSD) of the state home department said it is a matter of grave concern that many rumours and speculations are being circulated in social media and online messaging platforms that additional central security forces are being sent to Manipur in view of the current situation in Manipur.

“The fact is that the security personnel requisitioned outside Manipur for the conduct of the general elections to the 18th Lok Sabha are returning to their bases in Manipur,” the release said. “It is hereby appealed to all civil society organisations, media-- print and electronic-- and individuals not to amplify such wrong information that may inflame public sentiments and cause untoward incidents, paranoia and a difficult atmosphere for law enforcement agencies to operate smoothly and effectively.”

It said that the panic mongering by fabrication, rampant sharing and forwarding of unverified messages on social media and other mass media platforms will be viewed seriously and will invite appropriate action against the enablers under relevant laws of the land.

“Further it is to reiterate that the state government is taking all necessary measures to control the current imbroglio and restore peace in the state,” the release added, requesting all to cooperate with the state government in its efforts to bring normalcy and peace in the state.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Speculation of military reinforcement has no basis, says Manipur govt
