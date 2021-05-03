Speeding BMW hits divider in DLF Phase 2, two died

Gurugram Two persons died after a speeding BMW car allegedly lost control and rammed into the underpass wall before crashing into a pillar near the underpass of DLF Phase 2 Rapid Metro Station on Golf Course Road, early on Sunday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Gaurav Jindal (37) and Sawan Khanna (35), both residents of Sector 15. The incident occurred around 2.30 am and photographs of the damaged car were widely circulated on social media.

Jindal, who was behind the wheels, is the younger son of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Pawan Jindal.

The police control room was informed of the incident within minutes and police teams patrolling the area reached the spot and moved the car to the roadside. The vehicle was impounded by DLF Phase 2 police station which has also started an investigation in the matter.

The vehicle was speeding, police said, adding that the impact was so high that one of the passengers was flung a few metres.

Police said the vehicle was near the underpass exit, 50 metres away from DLF-2 rapid metro station towards cyber hub, when it overturned after colliding with a divider and a pillar.

In his statement to police on Sunday morning, Saurav Jindal said his younger brother Gaurav and his friend Sawan had gone to meet one of their friends in DLF Phase 1, around 12.30 am. “We received a call from one of the passersby following which we rushed to the spot and took both of them to a private hospital in Sector 38 where doctors declared dead on arrival,” he said.

Police said the bodies were handed over to the family members after the post mortem on Sunday morning.

The families said they suspect no foul play in the accident.

Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic expert, who conducted the autopsy, said that the cause of death was severe head injuries, adding that the bodies were almost crushed. “Both had multiple fractures, lungs torn and metal parts were found inside the body. They died die to head injury and excessive bleeding,” he said.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that no case was registered after preliminary investigation was conducted. “We have filed an inquest report under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Sunday. No other vehicle was involved in the accident and no one was hurt,” he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij took to social media to mourn the demise of Jindal. MP Sanjay Bhatia, BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankhar and Haryana minister Dr Banwari Lal reached the family’s residence in Sector 15 on Sunday.

