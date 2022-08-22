Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Speeding truck mows down 3 school students in Punjab’s Dasuya town

Published on Aug 22, 2022 10:43 PM IST

Truck driver, who lost control while driving down a flyover, arrested; two of the victims were siblings

According to eye-witnesses, the truck first hit a girl who was riding a scooter and then rammed into the motorcycle. After hitting the two-wheelers, it ran over two other teenagers. (Harpreet Kaur/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur

Three students of DAV Senior Secondary School, Balaggan, were killed and one was injured when a speeding truck hit them on Miani road at Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district on Monday.

Two of the victims, identified as Navdeep Singh and Prabhdeep Singh, residents of Khaira Kotli village, were siblings. The third victim was identified as Subhash of Marasgarh locality of Dasuya. Another student, Rohit, of same locality was critically injured and was hospitalised.

According to eye-witnesses, the truck first hit a girl who was riding a scooter and then rammed into the motorcycle. After hitting the two-wheelers, it ran over two other teenagers.

The motorcycle rider and a pedestrian were killed on the spot, while another rider was declared dead at hospital. The deceased and the injured were students of Classes 9, 10 and 11.

The truck driver was arrested and booked under Section 304-A of Indian Penal Code, said Dasuya deputy superintendent of police Balbir Singh. He said the accused lost control of the vehicle while driving down the flyover.

The bodies were handed over to their family members after the post-mortem.

