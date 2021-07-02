Speeding truck runs over two camels, injures 4 on Amritsar-Bathinda highway

A speeding truck allegedly ran over two camels and injured four others on the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway near Rasoolpur village of Tarn Taran on Thursday. According to information, Bachna Ram of Bhiwani district of Rajasthan had brought 42 camels to Punjab for grazing.

Around 10 am, a speeding truck on the highway hit six of the camels, killing two on the spot and injuring four. A police team led-by assistant sub inspector (ASI) Sarabjit Singh of Sadar Tarn Taran police station and veterinary doctor Baljit Singh reached the spot and started investigation. The injured camels were taken to Tarn Taran government veterinary hospital for treatment. According to Bachna Ram, the injured camels had lost their legs—some two and some three—in the accident.

Sadar station house officer (SHO) Prabhjit Singh said they have registered a report about the accident. The truck driver has agreed to pay compensation to the camel owner to settle the issue, it is learnt.