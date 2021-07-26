Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Speed-up rehab for Tangewala Colony residents: PMC writes to SRA

PUNE: With fears of flooding returning due to incessant rain, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has written a letter to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) requesting speeding-up of the process of rehabilitation of the flood-affected residents of Tangewala Colony
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Owing to heavy showers on September 25, 2019, the Ambil Odha - a stream that flows through the Sahakar Nagar neighbourhood – overflowed its banks, causing heavy inundation at Tangewala Colony along with loss of life and property. Ever since, the clamour for rehabilitation of the colony’s residents has grown louder. While plans have been afoot since 1992 and even got underway in 2000, only a few of the residents have been rehabilitated till date even as many others wait for their turn.

Following the devastation caused by the 2019 flood, Ajit Pawar, then Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, instructed the civic administration to speed-up the process of rehabilitating the residents of Tangewala Colony however not much has been accomplished yet.

Local corporator Ashwini Kadam clarified, “The plot for the SRA scheme had been identified. Even the SRA had started the process of checking the authorised slums and surveying them. We are hoping that the SRA scheme will start very soon. I had requested the PMC officials and city engineer before the monsoon to instruct SRA to speed-up the process of rehabilitation of these people to avoid future eventualities. Thereafter, PMC wrote the letter to the SRA.”

Meanwhile, a source from the SRA confirmed that the rehabilitation process is in the pipeline. The SRA is carrying out the administrative work and will later issue all the permissions,” the source said.

