‘Spooked’ girls leave hostel en masse in Jhansi, probe on

All 63 inmates of the Jhansi-based Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Polytechnic hostel left their rooms and the hostel building on Thursday after going through a “spooky” experience. According to the girl inmates, they saw shadows, heard sounds of people running on the roof, experienced vigorous shaking of windows and fluctuating electricity, among others, on Wednesday night.

The students have submitted a complaint to the principal of the institution, Dr GS Yadav, and said that they would only come back after consultation with their families. Pushpanjali, a hostel inmate, said, “Some local boys might have entered the hostel premises to scare us. The hostel is secluded with zero security on the campus. The only Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) guard is stationed about 150 metres from the hostel. Additionally, there are no CCTV cameras.”

Meanwhile, the principal of the institution has said that an internal investigation has been launched into the incident. “The security has been beefed up and the campus is being cleared of bushes,” added Yadav.