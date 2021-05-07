SPPU begins releasing results of first semester exams

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has begun declaring the results of its first semester online examinations. The SPPU is planning to complete the result declaration process by the end of May.

SPPU first semester exams cover 224 courses that began June 10, 2020.

These examinations were held online for 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ). SPPU’s Edutech Foundation conducted the exam.

So far, results of at least 10 courses have been declared by the university. “For around 71 courses there are internal marks given by the department and external exams are not going to happen. Results will be declared after both internal and practical marks are obtained from the colleges. We try to declare all results by this month-end. The first-semester exams will end by May 10,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU’s director of the board of examination and evaluation.

Kirti Mundada, a commerce second-year student said, “After my exams got over within next couple of days I got my results online. This time the exams went on well and there was not much of an issue with the online system.”

