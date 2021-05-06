SPPU relaxes norms for on-campus work tenders; aimed at helping MSMEs

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has relaxed norms for issuing tenders for works in its various residential and non-residential buildings.

With the Covid-19 pandemic adversely affecting small scale industries in particular, the SPPU has take the decision to encourage and support the MSMEs.

“Earlier, we had specific norms to allot a tender to a big and experienced contractor who has already done that particular type of work in the past. Also, the financially turnover of that contractor should match the work order. Now these norms are been relaxed,” said Prafulla Pawar, registrar, SPPU.

“Tenders are now being given to new contractors. Anyone who wants to bid for the SPPU’s tenders can get its details on the http://mahatenders.gov.in website. Small businessmen can also bid,” he added.

There are two types of buildings inside the SPPU campus – residential and non-residential - and several electrical and engineering works are continuously going on, throughout the year. Until now these contracts were given to major contractors.

This decision to change the norms was taken at the recent meeting of the SPPU’s Building work committee, held recently.

Now the SPPU will issues tenders allowing smaller contractors to bid for jobs.

