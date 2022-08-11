Sri Krishna Janambhoomi cases: ‘No work day’ pushes hearing in Mathura court to Aug 22

No hearing could take place with regard to matters related to Sri Krishna Janambhoomi because of ‘no work day’ on Thursday in Mathura courts. August 22 was fixed as the next date of hearing in the all-important revision filed by Hindu petitioners in the court of the district judge, Mathura.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“No hearing could take place in the court of the district judge, as the Bar Association of Mathura had resolved to observe Thursday as ‘no work day’ because of Raksha Bandhan. The case was adjourned and the date of August 22 has been fixed as the next date of hearing,” said Mahendra Pratap Singh, one of the Hindu petitioners and counsel in the case.

On July 21, the court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura decided that the application moved by the Shahi Eidgah Mosque management committee challenging the maintainability of the case would be heard first.

The Hindu petitioners, who had been seeking hearing on an application to seek survey of Shahi Eidgah Mosque first, filed a revision on July 27, to challenge the July 21, order of the civil court in the issue of Sri Krishna Janambhoomi. The revision was admitted by the court of additional district judge (Court No. 07) in Mathura and August 11 was fixed as the next date of hearing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another case, filed by a Lucknow-based lawyer, the court of the additional district judge (Court No. 07) fixed August 26 as the next date.

At present, there are 12 cases related to Sri Krishna Janambhoomi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque filed in the Mathura court since September 2020.

Most of the petitioners in these cases have alleged that a temple existing here was razed down repeatedly by invaders and lastly by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, and in place, the Shahi Eidgah Masjid was constructed on a part of 13.37-acre land belonging to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and the mosque thus needs to be removed by court order for which the petition is filed.