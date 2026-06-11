SRNH junior doctors end 90-hour strike after colleague’s release

Junior resident doctors at Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital ended their 90-hour strike on Wednesday following the release of Dr Monish Ali, a resident in the surgery department, and a High Court directive ordering a judicial inquiry into the death of advocate Jagriti Shukla. Junior doctors at SRNH, Prayagraj, protesting on Wednesday (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Earlier on Monday, a tension between lawyers and doctors in Prayagraj escalated after high court advocate Jagriti Shukla died during treatment at SGPGI Lucknow, nearly 20 days after she was injured in a road accident. The death triggered fresh protests by lawyers, while junior doctors at SRN Hospital launched a strike against police action taken in connection with the earlier clash between the two groups.

Despite the strike’s conclusion, emergency services at the division’s largest hospital remained disrupted for most of the day. Operations at the trauma centre resumed only in the afternoon, forcing road accident victims and critically ill patients to leave without treatment for several hours. Scheduled surgeries were also postponed.

As the trauma centre served as the epicenter of the agitation, no new patients were admitted there during the strike. Patients arriving from distant districts struggled to find medical assistance amid the scorching heat. With most patients discharged during the unrest, nearly 90% of beds in the wards remained vacant.

Motilal Nehru Medical College principal Dr AK Verma took steps to restore outpatient services, recalling senior doctors from summer leave. Senior consultants and residents began operating from the New Building and PMSSY Building at 8 am. Following a two-day suspension, the hospital examined 1,623 patients on Wednesday.

Dr Verma confirmed the end of the strike and stated that admissions and OPD services were returning to normal. “Patients are not facing any inconvenience now,” he said.

Heavy police deployment remains on the hospital campus to maintain security and order.