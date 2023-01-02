SSC to advertise 17 new recruitments this year

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative annual calendar for recruitment exams that it would be conducting in 2023 on Saturday.

According to it the SSC will issue advertisements for 17 separate recruitments during the year that would help thousands of educated youths from across the country bag jobs.

“The annual calendar is available on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in for the candidates,” said Rahul Sachan, regional director, SSC Central Region, Prayagraj.

SSC’s first recruitment advertisement in the new year would be released on January 17 for Multi Tasking Staff (Non-technical) and Havaldar (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN)) Recruitment Exam-2022, followed by advertisement of Selection Post Examination (Phase-11)-2023 on February 24.

This would be followed by the advertisement of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination-2023 on April 1, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination-2023, on May 9.

Advertisement of Multi-Tasking Staff (non-technical) and Havaldar (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN)) Recruitment Exam-2023 would be issued by June 14 followed by advertisement of Sub Inspector Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination2023 on July 20, Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination- 2023 on July 26 and the advertisement of Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment Exam-2023 on August 2.

The next would be the advertisement of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination- 2023 on August 22.

Likewise, the advertisement of Central Secretariat Assistants’ Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2014 to 2017 would be issued on September 1,

SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018 to 2019 on September 8, JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2019 to 2020 on September 22, Central Secretariat Assistants’ Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2018- 2022 on September 29, Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2021 to 2022 on October 6, SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2020 to 2022 October 13 and advertisement of Grade ‘C’ Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2020 to 2022 October 20.

Many pending recruitment exams will also be completed this year including the Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Exam-2022 to be held in January-February 2023 and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Recruitment released on December 6 and expected to be held in March 2023. Altogether 19 recruitments including 17 new and two advertised in 2022 are included in the 2023 calendar of SSC.