SSC’s SI Recruitment Exam-2024: Vacant posts rise but least number of aspirants in 3 years apply

Around 7,34,157 candidates from across country have applied for Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) Recruitment Examination-2024 for filling up vacant posts of sub-inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces like Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) besides assistant sub-inspectors in CISF. SSC headquarters (HT File Photo)

This has been shared by the SSC with candidates of Central Region (UP and Bihar) under Right to Information Act, a copy of which is with HT.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

SSC had invited applications for 4,001 vacant posts under this recruitment exam till March 31. The shared information makes it plain that there are 183 contenders for each post on offer.

In the first phase, the computer-based examination was proposed to be held between May 9 and 13, but in view of parliamentary elections, it will now be held from June 27 to 29.

Despite the increase in the number of posts, the number of candidates has decreased as compared to past editions of the recruitment exam.

As many as 8,27,602 candidates had applied online for 1,876 posts for the recruitment in 2023 and final selection was made for 1,601 posts. In 2022, 7.5 lakh candidates had applied for recruitment to 4,300 posts.