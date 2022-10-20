SSF to look after security of religious sites & vital establishments in UP soon

PRAYAGRAJ: The Special Security Force (SSF), recently constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, will soon look after the security of prominent pilgrimage sites, religious centres, the high court, and other important establishments in the state. At present, paramilitary jawans ensure the security of these places.

Ahead of this proposed transition, policemen and PAC jawans are being recruited into the SSF, said officials. The deployment is being done in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, and Mathura districts.

Pratap Gopendra, commandant of the Fourth Battalion of PAC in Prayagraj, said, “At this point, we are not hiring freshers. Instead, personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police and PAC are volunteering to be posted in the SSF. So far, 150 jawans have been inducted into the special force.”

To ensure security, the SSF has been equipped with special powers -- including the authority to carry out raids without warrants and make arrests. At present, the SSF comprises five battalions.

The state government has created 5,124 posts of different ranks for the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF). As many as 87 posts have been created for UPSSF headquarters in Lucknow and 5,037 posts for the five companies being set up at Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura, Gorakhpur, and Saharanpur.

These SSF posts include -- an additional director general, inspector general, deputy IG, commandant, and reserve inspector as well as six inspectors (ministerial), 18 sub-inspectors, 12 head constables, and 40 constables.

Similarly, posts of five commandants and five deputy commandants each, along with 25 assistant commandants have been created for the five companies of UPSSF. Besides the posts of commanders, constables, and inspectors, the force also has positions for five medical officers, 10 pharmacists, five radio inspectors, and 100 other posts for radio communication.