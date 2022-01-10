SSM not to ally with AAP: Rajewal

Chandigarh Ending weeks of conjecture that the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) would enter into a tie-up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), president of the SSM, Balbir Singh Rajewal, clarified on Sunday that there would no such alliance. He also added that the SSM will release its first list of candidates this week.

Rajewal’s announcement came after meeting key constituents of the SSM, a political arm of farmers, which was formed on December 25 after 19 of 32 farm organisations that were part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) came together. The SKM, after a protested that stretched for a year, forced the Centre to repeal the three farm laws on November 19.

Rajewal, considered to be inclined towards an alliance with the AAP, was reported to have been offered a key role if he joined hands with the party, said, “The AAP has fielded corrupt candidates, and they are selling party tickets.”

The constituents of SSM have issued an appeal to all farm organisations to join the platform. “We appeal to all farm bodies to stand united for the polls, as they were during the agitation against the three farm laws,” said Prem Singh Bhangu, an SSM leader. Apart from Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Ugrahan, the farm body that has the largest support base in the state, there are five farm bodies which are indecisive; eight farm bodies have unequivocally opposed the entry of farmers into politics.

Answering a query in the press conference, Rajewal said he had also issued an appeal to long-time associate Joginder Singh Ugrahan, who leads BKU (Ugrahan), to support the SSM. “I am sure he will accept my appeal,” he added.

The SSM decided to clarify its stance after BKU (Charuni) that Gurnam Singh Charuni heads announced that it would name its candidates on Sunday, but has now agreed to wait. The SSM has also formed a committee on poll agenda that includes Charuni.

The SSM has also decided that prominent people from all section of society can join it and contest polls. “Applications from all sections of society will be scrutinised. The SSM has decided to formulate an agenda on which the election will be contested. For this purpose, committees has been constituted,” Bhangu added. A Parliamentary Committee, a Screening committee and a Manifesto Committee have been formed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON