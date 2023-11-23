SSU convocation on Nov 25: 30 students to get gold medals, degrees for 14,167 pupils

In all, 30 students will be awarded gold medals for scoring the highest marks in various examinations, and 14,167 students, including 4,478 girls, will be awarded degrees and certificates in 41st Convocation Ceremony of the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, on November 25.

SSU V-C Prof Bihari Lal Sharma addressing a press conference in the university (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides the gold medal winners, 28 students will be awarded silver and bronze medals, said SSU vice-chancellor Prof Bihari Lal Sharma, while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

The chief guest at the convocation function will be Central Sanskrit University’s vice-chancellor Prof Srinivas Varkhedi, while governor Anandiben Patel will preside over the convocation, said Prof Sharma.

Abhinav Prakash will be given 10 gold medals for scoring the highest marks in Acharya (M.A). Rishabh Dwivedi and Praveen Paudel will get 5 gold medals each for scoring excellent marks in Atharvavedacharya and Vyakaranacharya examination.

Prince Sharma, Vivek Kumar, Shravan Kumar Mani Tripathi and Kaushalendra Mishra will get three gold medals each for their outstanding performance in Vyakaranacharya, Jyotishacharya, Darshanacharya and Vedandantacharya examinations, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jadhav Vishwanath- highest marks in Shankar Vedant, Deepak Kumar Ghos - highest mark in Jain Darshan (Gauriya), Ankit Jain-Jain Darshan and Sandhya Patel for scoring highest mark in Ayurvedacharya examination will get two gold medals each.

At the function, the governor will also inaugurate the online Sanskrit Training Centre at the SSU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON