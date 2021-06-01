Stage set for launch of major vaccination drive in Lucknow, over 10,500 jabs to be given at three camps daily

The Uttar Pradesh capital’s biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive is set to start on Tuesday with the target of inoculating over 10,500 people in a day at three major camps at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the iconic Chhota Imambara and the KD Singh Babu Stadium.

The mega camps have been set up as part of the UP government’s aggressive vaccination drive that aims to administer around one crore doses in June.

In addition to the mega camps, vaccination will be done at 76 existing centres across the city which can administer over 19,000 doses in a day, according to the health department.

District magistrate Abhishek Prakash reviewed the last-minute preparations at the newly-established mega vaccination centres on Monday.

“We have set up three mega Covid 19 vaccination centres— Chhota Imambara, KD Singh Babu Stadium and Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium to carry out Covid 19 vaccination on a mass level,” Prakash said. The vaccination centres would operate between 10am and 4pm, he said.

The Ekana Cricket Stadium would be the biggest vaccination centre.

“The centre would have 20 booths — 10 for people between 18 and 45 years of age and the remaining for those above 45 years of age”, said Dr MK Singh, additional chief medical officer/district immunisation officer (DIO).

The Chhota Imambara and KD Singh Babu Stadium centres would have eight booths each — four each for the 18- 45 age group and the 45- plus category.

So far, around 6,000 people, including those in the 18-45 age group, have got themselves registered on the mobile application for vaccination at the three mega centres.

“For those who are 45 plus and are technically challenged, we have also created an on-spot registration desk. They can get the registration done by showing their Aadhaar cards,” said officials with the health department.

The health department has set a target of vaccinating over 10,500 people per day.

The health department has deployed a team of over 200 officials, including doctors, paramedical staff and Ashas (accredited social health activists) to ensure smooth vaccination at the three mega centres.

“Three doctors, including the nodal officer, will take care of the entire vaccination exercise. Besides, there will be four doctors each at all the three mega vaccination centres and over 70 vaccinators. This is double the requirement. Around 40 data entry personnel will upload the data on the portal. We have also deployed ambulances at all the vaccination centres in case of any emergency situation,” he added.

The KD Singh Babu and Ekana stadium vaccination centres would have parents’ special booths where parents of children up to 12 years of age can get themselves vaccinated on priority after showing the valid age proof of their children.

Dr Singh said unlike regular centres where people have to reach on their own, the administration has made transportation arrangements for women and senior citizens.

“The aim is to enable them to get to the vaccination centres,” said Dr Singh.

“Be it potable water facilities, seating arrangements, clean toilets, well-furnished observation area and transportation, all these facilities would give altogether a different experience to people,” he said.

The health department has also made special arrangements at all three centres for the safe handling of the vaccines and to check wastage. Officials said the department had arranged heavy duty vaccine carriers to maintain the cold chain and to keep the vaccine temperature between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius. These vaccine carriers are designed to maintain the cold chain for a longer period.