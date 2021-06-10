Stand firm on Article 370, J&K bifurcation, says Gupkar alliance

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has not changed its position on the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state, its leaders said after a meeting here on Wednesday, vowing to continue its struggle.

The meeting was held at the residence of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, after a six-month lull in party activities, in the backdrop of speculations over further bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

PAGD and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, CPI (M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, Anantnag MP Hassnain Masoodi, former minister Javid Mustafa Mir, Awami National Conference vice-president Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, and senior PDP leader Mehboob Beig were present on the occasion.

Tarigami was also nominated as the spokesperson of the PAGD, a post that was earlier held by Sajjad Lone, the chairman of Peoples Conference, who quit the alliance soon after the district development council (DDC) elections.

Alliance head Farooq Abdullah told mediapersons after the meeting that he will continue to fight for the rights people of J&K. “I will fight for it in the parliament.”

He said that PAGD’s doors are open for all, and anybody can join the alliance.

When quizzed about the speculations about new divisions of J&K, Farooq said that they have no information about the same so far.

The PAGD, a conglomerate of political parties, was formed in J&K to fight for the restoration of pre-August 5, 2019, status of the erstwhile state. Nonetheless, silence prevailed within the alliance for the last couple of months.

The PAGD had last year held meetings in Jammu, Kashmir, and Kargil and participated in the DDC polls. It won 110 out of the 280 seats. The BJP won 75.

J&K was stripped of its semi-autonomous status in August 2019 and split into two union territories.