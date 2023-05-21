SBI opens e-corner at KV corridor for convenience of devotees

An e-corner set up by State Bank of India for the convenience of the devotees visiting the premises was inaugurated by Dinesh Khara, chairman, SBI on May 20 at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

The KV temple in Varanasi. (File photo)

An ATM and an ADWM (automated deposit cum withdrawal machine) have been installed at the e-corner which will provide deposit and withdrawal facilities to the customers, a press communique stated.

Khara said that he is happy to get the opportunity to serve customers at the holiest place in Kashi. With this e-corner devotees from different parts of India can fulfil their general banking needs.

Expressing gratitude to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, he said that the trust has definitely given us an opportunity to serve the customers by giving us a place at the feet of Shri Kashi Vishwanath. He further said that SBI is committed to providing basic amenities to the customers as much as possible.

On the occasion, State Bank of India, Lucknow circle CGM, Sharad S Chadak and CEO of SKVT Sunil Kumar Sharma, SBI, administrative office Varanasi DGM (B&O) Dheeraj Kumar, DGM Prashant Kumar Singh, regional manager Sudhanshu Srivastava and other officials were present.

