State deploys disaster mgmt experts to held PMC with vaccine drive, prepare for 3rd wave

PUNE The state government, on Monday, deployed two experts from the field of disaster management to develop a holistic action plan for the smooth implementation of the Covid vaccination drive in Pune.

Risk governance specialist Praveenkumar Pawar and public health expert Dr Anuja Sankhe are the two chosen to help the PMC iron out kinks in its ongoing vaccine drive.

The experts will visit vaccine centres, collect information and give suggestions to the PMC commissioner. They will, henceforth, also attend all Covid-19 related meetings held by the PMC.

The duo will set a medical emergency response plan at PMC level and specifically address vaccination drives in slums, and vaccination drives for the vulnerable population - seniors, people with comorbidities and/or disabilities, pregnant women, and children.

Pawar and Dr Dankhe will also help the PMC prepare a medical emergency response plan for the third wave of Covid-19.

Across Maharashtra, the state government has to deputed 10 experts and two senior consultants to support municipal corporations in assessing the ground situation and evolving an action plan - short, medium and long-term.

The experts will develop risk communication strategies, and a preparedness plan for hospitals and Covid centres.

