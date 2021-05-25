State dept urges district authorities to ensure children do not miss out on regular vaccines

PUNE On Tuesday, the state immunisation department held a meeting with district authorities, asking them to ensure that all children are vaccinated under the routine immunisation programmes. The anticipated third wave of Covid-19 is likely to affect children and also, the upcoming monsoon season puts children at risk for various other infections.

Pune district authorities have missed their regular immunisation target for April, given that the second wave of Covid-19 was at its peak in the same month.

Pune rural has vaccinated about 7% of its target children, while PMC has vaccinated 3% of the target children under the routine immunisation programme, which includes pentavalent, BCG, measles and rubella.

District immunisation officer, Sachin Edake said, “We have vaccinated less than the annual target of 8.3% children every month. By the end of March 2022 we should have covered every child for routine immunisation. However, the pandemic, strict lockdown and a fear of stepping out and the hesitancy of parents to bring kids to primary health centres hindered the routine immunisation.” “However now we are planning to create more awareness and open up more immunisation centres so that children are vaccinated. The third wave could hit us anytime and during the monsoon season children fall ill, so it is important to immunise them. In the rural areas about 7% have been vaccinated of the 8.3% target set for each month.”

Similarly Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also fallen back on its routine immunisation as only 3% of its target of 60,900 children for the have been vaccinated.

A senior health official at the PMC, requesting anonymity, said, “We have missed our target due to the lockdown and due to the Covid-19 peak. Our own staff was involved in treatment and vaccination process for Covid-19. However, routine immunisation is essential to make sure that we keep other epidemics away. To ensure children are vaccinated with the three most important vaccines in the first 11 months after birth, we may plan to start more immunisation centres.”