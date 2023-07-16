Smart classrooms soon for kids of mining workers in Prayagraj

The State Basic Education Department has decided to set up smart classes in 40 government-run primary and upper primary schools located in Meja, Koraon, Shankargarh, Jasra, Manda and Karachhana development blocks of trans-Yamuna region of the district, said district officials.

Freshly mined sand from Yamuna being taken on boats to the riverbank in Ghoorpur area of Jasra development block of Prayagraj ((HT File Photo))

The move will benefit hundreds of children of workers engaged in sand, silica and sandstone mining in the trans-Yamuna region of Prayagraj district.

For this, an amount of ₹1 crore has been received from the district mineral foundation. The process of selection of schools where these well-equipped smart classrooms are to be set up has also been completed.

One smart classroom will be set up in each school at a cost of ₹2.40 lakh.

“Facilities are being increased in government-run primary and upper primary schools under ‘Mission Kayakalp’. In this sequence, smart classes have been approved for 40 schools in the mining areas of trans-Yamuna region of Prayagraj,” said Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Tiwari.

The government-run primary and upper primary schools selected for setting up the classrooms include primary schools of Sukath, Dharawal, Mendra, Bhatauti, Mamoli, Piprao, Adivasi Kolahi Basti, Pura Panditan, Kohdar-I and II, Kakrahi, Gadevra and upper primary school of Piprao in Meja block besides Koraon block’s primary schools of Belhat, Bhagesar, Kukarhata, Daldahwa, Jamua along with upper primary school of Bhagesar and composite school of Ramgarh.

Likewise in Shankargarh block, primary schools of Gadha and Badgari along with upper primary school of Gada and Composite school of Bhodi besides Jasra development block’s primary schools of Baijnath and Chheedi and Composite schools in Ginj and Parvezabad have also been picked up under the project.

In Manda block primary schools of Masauli-I, Bangalia, Ramdhanpura and upper primary schools of Masauli as well as Karachhana development block’s primary schools of Diha-I and 2, Bhaganpur and Dharwara-II as well as upper primary school of Diha and composite schools Kabra and Gadaila have also been selected under the initiative.

Mining and Prayagraj

Mining in Prayagraj takes place in trans-Yamuna areas for sand, sandstone and silica. Hundreds of workers are engaged in these mining activities in Prayagraj. Sand is obtained from Yamuna in the form of deposits.

It is one of the main minerals available in the basin of the river and due to its high availability, it is used for construction work. Likewise, sandstone is a sedimentary rock composed of sand-size grains of mineral, rock, or organic material. Sandstone may be of any color due to the presence of impurities within the minerals, but most commonly they occur in tan, brown, yellow, red, grey, pink, white, and black colour. Sandstones are extensively quarried for building stone and ballast.

Silica sand on the other hand is a quartz mineral that has been broken down into tiny granules due to weathering. It is used in industrial processing to make items such as glass, construction materials, personal care products, electronics etc.

