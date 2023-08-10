Remuneration of U.P. jail inmates doubled; 200 to benefit at Naini Central jail

Remuneration of prisoners engaged in different manual works at jail as per their skills has been increased by the state government. The order would directly benefit 200 inmates of Naini Central Jail. The new orders issued by the state government have been implemented with effect from August 8 following which the remuneration has been doubled, said jail officials.

The Naini central jail in Prayagraj (HT FIle)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The jail inmates who are engaged in manual works and are paid remuneration are divided into three categories, skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled. The skilled and semi-skilled prisoners are paid more than the unskilled ones.

It is worth mentioning that at present, over 4,000 prisoners are lodged at Naini Central Jail which includes both convicted and under trial inmates. Among them 200 prisoners are engaged in manual work under the three categories and are paid as per their skills.

Some of them are engaged in the kitchen for cooking food while others work for two hours in the morning and evening in the fields. Some others are also engaged in office work. Earlier the prisoners of under-skilled category were paid ₹40, semi-skilled were paid ₹30 while unskilled were given ₹25 per day. However, with implementation of the new order the prisoners will be paid double the amount. Now the skilled prisoners will be paid ₹81, semi-skilled prisoners will be given ₹60 and unskilled jail inmates will be provided ₹50 for their work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jail officials at Naini Central Jail said the prisoners will now work with more dedication and save money which will be useful for their future.

Furniture and other articles made by prisoners at Naini and other jails were also exhibited during Kumbh -2019. Many of the goods were also purchased by people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON