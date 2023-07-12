Mahakumbh 2025:Four new corridors to greet pilgrims at Prayagraj

The state government plans to construct four new corridors ahead of Mahakumbh 2025, when a record 40 crore pilgrims are expected for the mega religious congregation on the banks of the river at Prayagraj. Bade Hanuman temple of Prayagraj. HT file (File photo)

These four major proposed corridors, that are expected to be among the big attractions and also aid in crowd management, include Akshayavat-Patalpuri-Saraswati Koop corridor, Bade Hanuman Mandir corridor, Bhardwaj Park corridor and Dwadash Madhav Mandir corridor, senior officials said.

Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari, Vijay Kiran Anand said: “There are many proposals for development work planned in view of Mahakhumbh-2025. All the works would be completed before the formal start of the mega religious fair. Work will begin at all the selected places including Akshayavat-Sarawati Koop, Bharadwaj Ashram among others.”

Mission Manager (technical), Smart City Project, SK Sinha said: “The Smart City Project will provide funding for beautification work for the Akshyawat-Patalpuri project which will be ready before the Mahakumbh.”

Officials said separate entry and exit corridor has been proposed for the Bade Hanuman temple near Sangam. Besides, the sanctum sanctorum will be made four to six feet wider. Temple head, Mahant Balveer Giri said: “The steep stairs will be given a curve while the temple shed will be extended. The greenery will be increased by repairing the road outside.”

A corridor will be developed along with major works proposed at Bhardwaj ashram. A corridor will be made from the Ramlila ground, by giving entry from Anand Bhavan side. This proposal has already been made and will include green belt, along with a grand entrance. A part of the ashram will be made like a Gurukul and there would be space for reciting Vedas and performing yagna, officials said.

An imposing ‘Havan Kund (space where yagna is performed) would also be constructed at Bharadwaj ashram.

“It is mentioned in religious texts that when Lord Ram arrived near Prayag along with Goddess Sita and brother Laxman, the lord identified Prayagraj through the thick layer of smoke that was arising from the ashram’s Havan Kund,” an official said.

Another corridor would come up at the Akshayavat, which was opened for common devotees in Kumbh Mela 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the opening of Akshayavat and Saraswati Koop in December 2018.

This time special work will be done in Akshayavat under the Smart City scheme for which ₹17 crore has been given to the army. Along with construction of grand entrance, pathway, green belt will be developed inside. After entering the fort, devotees will be able to go to Akshayvat, Patalpuri and then inside till Saraswati Koop.

A proposal has also been cleared for Dwadash Madhav temple corridor. In every Madhav temple, arrangements will be made for new circumambulation paths, benches, lights including facade lights outside the temples. There will be separate entry and exit routes for better crowd management. “Enough parking spaces would be provided at all places,” an official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON