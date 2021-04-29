State launches home delivery of vegetables in Patna, Motihari

PATNA

The state’s co-operative department on Thursday launched the online delivery system for vegetables in Patna and Motihari.

Under the new system, people can go to website “www.tarkarimart.in” where a list of vegetables, including potatoes, onions, cauliflower, bitter gourd and others, are on display with prices mentioned.

“We have launched the facility from today so that people staying indoors amid the surge in Covid cases get supplies at their doorstep and visit markets less,” said Bandana Preyashi, secretary, co-operative department.

She said vegetables would be procured by primary vegetable co-operative societies from farmers and unions would ensure the delivery of supplies as per orders from customers.

Preyashi, who inaugurated the e-commerce platform of the vegetable processing and marketing scheme, said the facility had been launched in Patna and Motihari in the first phase and would be extended to other cities based on feedback from people in the coming days. This initiative, she said, would ensure remunerative prices for growers, delivery of fresh vegetables at competitive prices to customers while adhering to strict hygiene norms during the pandemic and also create employment opportunities in rural areas.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Nitish Kumar, while reviewing schemes being implemented by the co-operative department, asked the secretary to ensure that the doorstep delivery of vegetables through online orders is extended to other districts and towns at the earliest.