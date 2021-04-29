IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / State launches home delivery of vegetables in Patna, Motihari
HT Image
HT Image
others

State launches home delivery of vegetables in Patna, Motihari

PATNA The state’s co-operative department on Thursday launched the online delivery system for vegetables in Patna and Motihari
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspopndent
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 09:29 PM IST

PATNA

The state’s co-operative department on Thursday launched the online delivery system for vegetables in Patna and Motihari.

Under the new system, people can go to website “www.tarkarimart.in” where a list of vegetables, including potatoes, onions, cauliflower, bitter gourd and others, are on display with prices mentioned.

“We have launched the facility from today so that people staying indoors amid the surge in Covid cases get supplies at their doorstep and visit markets less,” said Bandana Preyashi, secretary, co-operative department.

She said vegetables would be procured by primary vegetable co-operative societies from farmers and unions would ensure the delivery of supplies as per orders from customers.

Preyashi, who inaugurated the e-commerce platform of the vegetable processing and marketing scheme, said the facility had been launched in Patna and Motihari in the first phase and would be extended to other cities based on feedback from people in the coming days. This initiative, she said, would ensure remunerative prices for growers, delivery of fresh vegetables at competitive prices to customers while adhering to strict hygiene norms during the pandemic and also create employment opportunities in rural areas.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Nitish Kumar, while reviewing schemes being implemented by the co-operative department, asked the secretary to ensure that the doorstep delivery of vegetables through online orders is extended to other districts and towns at the earliest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP