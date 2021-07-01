State level committee set up to monitor sexual offence cases

Chandigarh The Punjab Government has set up a state-level committee to track, monitor and ensure speedy investigation in all sexual offence cases against women and children, with clearly-defined Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to guide the investigation process.

The decision was taken on Wednesday at a high-level review meeting that chief secretary Vini Mahajan chaired. She announced that a six-member committee, headed by additional chief secretary, home, will review the progress of sexual assault cases on a monthly basis.

She also ordered immediate training of 500 medical officers to ensure there is no delay in the conduct of medical examination and documentation in sexual assault cases.

The meeting also reviewed the status of Punjab State Victim Compensation Scheme and Nirbhaya Fund proposals submitted to the Centre.

“The SOPs that the government has finalised will help officers concerned to fast-track investigation and improve conviction rate in sexual assault cases, said Vini,” after the meeting, convened to discuss fast-tracking of investigating and prosecution of such cases.

The police has been directed to depute Women Police Officers, to be designated as Women Safety Officer, as Person-of-Contact (PoC) with every school and college of the state to check and coordinate on such cases.

The chief secretary has also asked deputy commissioners (DCs) to issue dependence certificates in all cases that the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) refers to them under Punjab State Victim Compensation Scheme by July 15.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said the department had fast-tracked investigation in sexual assault cases, and trial of at least 150 cases, registered between January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2020, has started. “Of 1,526 cases related to sexual assault registered over the past four years, 1,505 (98.5%) have been charge-sheeted. Investigation in cases registered from January 1, 2021, to date is being regularly monitored,” he added.