Ambedkar’s statue vandalised in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Triggering a fresh spark, the statute of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was vandalised in the Bargadi Kalan village under Itaunja police station of Lucknow on Tuesday. Following the incident, villagers staged a demonstration in protest.

The villagers found out about the desecration of the idol on Tuesday morning after which they started protesting and also called police to look into the matter. The villagers demanded the arrest of the mischiefs before allowing the idol to be repaired.

“Till the time the police arrest the person who vandalised the idol of Dr Ambedkar, the idol will not be allowed to be repaired. As long as the police do not apprehend who did it. The idol won’t be touched in any manner because the accused won’t be apprehended and jailed,” said villagers while adding that this idol was vandalised by mischievous elements 10 years ago as well.

However, the police somehow pacified the matter and got the idol repaired. Later, a case was also registered against unknown people.

