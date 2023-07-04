Home / Cities / Others / Ambedkar’s statue vandalised in Lucknow

Ambedkar’s statue vandalised in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 04, 2023 10:00 PM IST

The villagers found out about the desecration of the idol on Tuesday morning after which they started protesting and also called police to look into the matter.

LUCKNOW Triggering a fresh spark, the statute of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was vandalised in the Bargadi Kalan village under Itaunja police station of Lucknow on Tuesday. Following the incident, villagers staged a demonstration in protest.

Following the incident, villagers staged a demonstration in protest. (HT Photo)
Following the incident, villagers staged a demonstration in protest. (HT Photo)

The villagers found out about the desecration of the idol on Tuesday morning after which they started protesting and also called police to look into the matter. The villagers demanded the arrest of the mischiefs before allowing the idol to be repaired.

“Till the time the police arrest the person who vandalised the idol of Dr Ambedkar, the idol will not be allowed to be repaired. As long as the police do not apprehend who did it. The idol won’t be touched in any manner because the accused won’t be apprehended and jailed,” said villagers while adding that this idol was vandalised by mischievous elements 10 years ago as well.

However, the police somehow pacified the matter and got the idol repaired. Later, a case was also registered against unknown people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out