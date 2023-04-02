Atiq’s bro-in-law held for ‘sheltering’ killers of Umesh Pal

MEERUT/PRAYAGRAJ The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the brother-in-law of jailed former MP Atiq Ahmed late on Saturday evening. Currently posted at the community health centre (CHC) in the city’s Abdullapur area, Dr Ekhlaq Ahmad was held from his home in Bhawani Nagar locality under Nauchandi police station limits. Atiq was given a life sentence in March. (HT File)

A government doctor by profession, Dr Ekhlaq has been charged with providing shelter to shooters who killed Umesh Pal in Prayagraj. It is alleged that he was also involved in Pal’s murder conspiracy and even provided financial help to the conspirators, said Brajesh Singh, ASP, STF.

According to STF, Atiq’s son Asad, shooter Muslim Guddu, and Sabir came to Meerut after killing Umesh Pal and stayed at Ekhlaq’s home. Ekhlaq has been brought to Prayagraj and is being questioned further.

Meanwhile, Asad’s aide Shahrukh has also been held from Dhumanganj in Prayagraj with firearms and ammunition. Hailing from Karari area of Kaushambi, Shahrukh was planning to catch a train from Subedarganj railway station but was arrested following a tip-off. According to police, Shahrukh also helped the assailants involved in the broad daylight killing of lawyer Umesh Pal.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar Maurya, SHO of Dhumanganj police station said, “The arrested duo is being questioned further in connection with the case registered in lawyer Umesh Pal’s murder.”

To recall, Umesh Pal, the key witness in the murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, was shot dead on February 24 outside his home in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj. Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.