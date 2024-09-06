STF arrests two more in RO/ARO-2023 paper leak case, recovers cash, SUV

The Prayagraj Unit of the Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested two more suspects wanted in the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO)-2023 paper leak case. For representation only (File)

The two individuals are allegedly members of the gang led by the paper leak mastermind, Rajiv Nayan Mishra, and had transported aspirants in their SUV to a resort where they were provided with the leaked question papers, according to an STF official.

The RO/ARO examination, which was conducted on February 11, was canceled by the state government after the question papers were leaked on social media. Following an investigation, the STF busted the gang responsible for leaking the RO/ARO papers, arresting 26 people, including the gang’s leader, Rajiv Nayan Mishra, from the Meja area of Prayagraj.

DySP STF Shailesh Pratap Singh reported that, acting on a tip-off, the STF team led by JP Rai arrested two more gang members from the Kydganj area on Thursday night. The suspects were identified as Sanjay Singh Kushwaha of Kydganj and Kameshwar Nath Maurya of Naini. An SUV, mobile phones, and cash were recovered from them.

During questioning, the accused revealed they were acting as agents, luring aspirants by selling the RO/ARO and constable recruitment question papers. They had collected advance payments from some candidates and had taken a group of aspirants for the constable recruitment exam to a resort in Rewa, where they were provided with question papers to study. Additionally, the accused had transferred ₹5 lakh to the resort owner’s bank account.