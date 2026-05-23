Stone pelting on Jitan Ram Manjhi in Gaya Ji; 2 held

Union minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) Jitan Ram Manjhi was allegedly pelted with stones while he was addressing an event at a private school in Khizersarai block of Bihar’s Gaya Ji district, police said on Saturday. Police said that the union minister did not sustain any injuries in the incident. (File photo)

Gaya Ji’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sushil Kumar said that the incident took place when the union minister was attending a felicitation ceremony at St Thomas English School near Siswar village as the chief guest Friday evening.

“Around 7.30 pm, some youths threw stones at the venue from outside the school’s boundary, causing a disruption to the event. The minister’s bodyguards whisked him into a security cordon and the police were informed,” SSP Kumar said.

A case of attempt to murder and intentional insult or intimidation of an SC/ST member was registered under section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and section 3(1)(r)(s) of the SC/ST Act at Khizersarai police station.

Police have identified three suspects in the incident and arrested two of them. Teams are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining accused, the SSP said, adding police have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Police said that the union minister did not sustain any injuries in the incident. Manjhi said, “I did not notice what came or what went. Some people do not want good work to be accomplished. They are the ones responsible for such incidents.”

There was widespread outrage among Manjhi’s supporters and leaders of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) who condemned the act. They alleged that Manjhi and his family members have been deliberately targeted over the past few days.

On Friday, a man was arrested for allegedly using casteist language and making objectionable remarks against the union minister while also threatening to kill him in a video he posted on social media after Manjhi sought action against a cop.

Manjhi had on Tuesday criticised Mohanpur SHO Sanjay Kumar and sought action against him for “negligence” while alleging that he “refused” a security escort to party MLA from Barachatti, Jyoti Devi, who was later attacked by miscreants.