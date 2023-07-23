Cops deployed after stones pelting over flag hoisting near temple in Darbhanga

After two groups of people indulged in stone pelting over hoisting of a flag near a temple in Darbhanga, police were deployed on Sunday to bring the situation under control, officials familiar with the matter said.

Police said forces were deployed after stone pelting and the situation was brought under control. (HT Archives)

“A heavy reinforcement of police has been deployed in the area to keep an eye on anti-social elements trying to breach peace between the two communities,” a senior police official said.

Tension mounted after two groups indulged in stone pelting over putting up of a flag near a religious shrine by members of a community near Shivdhara Bazaar Samiti under Mabbi outpost in Sadar police station area on Sunday, police informed. A mob vandalised some shops, roadside kiosks and bikes in the vicinity of the shrine, according to people familiar with the matter.

A policeman, who was part of the reinforcement on the spot, said they made efforts to calm the situation down. “Conflict arose after a flag was put up adjacent to a temple,” he said, after being asked by news persons.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Awakash Kumar, when contacted, said: “As of now, everything is normal and under control.”

District magistrate Rajiv Roushan, who rushed to the spot along with senior police officials, told the media that initially there was some dispute between the two sides over the hoisting of the flag. “However, local police in coordination with members of the peace committee decided to resolve the crisis and we were told that a consensus has been arrived,” Roushan said. “As of now, the situation is peaceful. The culprits responsible for the incident will be identified and stringent action will be taken against them,” he added.

