Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in Telangana's Mahabubabad

In yet another stone-pelting incident, unidentified miscreants allegedly targeted the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train on Friday while it was passing through the Mahabubabad district of Telangana. No injuries were reported in the incident, one windowpane was shattered because of the stone pelting, news agency PTI reported.

After receiving the information about the attack, the Railway Police reached the spot and launched a probe into the case.

"We are investigating all angles regarding the same. The train and the condition of the pane will be assessed by the Railway Police officers once the train reaches Visakhapatnam," news agency PTI reported quoting Rakesh, CPRO of South Central Railway.

It is speculated that some children may have pelted stones at the train, the official said based on a preliminary investigation.

This is not the first instance of stone pelting at the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express. Ahead of the launch, unidentified persons had pelted stones at a coach of the train at the railway yard in Visakhapatnam damaging two window panes.

"At 6:30 in the evening, somebody pelted stones on the Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam. Two window panes were totally shattered and needed to be replaced. This is very unfortunate," Anup Kumar Satpathy, Divisional Railway Manager was quoted as saying by ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15 virtually inaugurated the Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad in Telangana and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Makar Sankranti.