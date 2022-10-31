Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Stop frauds under garb of vehicle insurance claims: UP DGP

Stop frauds under garb of vehicle insurance claims: UP DGP

others
Published on Oct 31, 2022 11:13 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh DGP Devesh Singh Chauhan has issued a circular with directions to strictly follow the rules while lodging FIRs. The instructions have been issued while citing orders of the Supreme Court.

The development comes in the wake of cases involving fraudulent practices. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: In a bid to stop incidents of fraud under the pretext of claiming vehicle insurance after alleged road mishaps, Uttar Pradesh DGP Devesh Singh Chauhan has issued a circular with directions to strictly follow the rules while lodging FIRs. The instructions have been issued while citing orders of the Supreme Court.

The development comes in the wake of cases involving fraudulent practices. A case is often lodged against an unidentified vehicle after mishaps and the gangs involved in frauds used to contact the family of victims under the pretext of helping them. The accused would mention the registration number of any random vehicle to claim insurance from the concerned company.

To prevent more such frauds, an insurance company approached the Supreme Court. On the orders of the Supreme Court, officials are making efforts to stop such frauds by improving police action in connection with registering cases of mishaps.

As per instructions issued by the DGP, police will prepare a report after every road mishap. The primary report itself will ascertain how and when the mishap took place. Police will complete further investigations within three months and will provide a full report to the insurance company and the person claiming the insurance.

Notably, an FIR in cases involving road mishaps may also be registered online using the UPCOP App. The facility was introduced to maintain transparency. Anyone can take details and even download a copy of FIRs through the app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP