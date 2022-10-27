Stray bull gores farmer to death in Bulandshahr district

A stray bull attacked and killed a farmer in village Sikhera, of Chola area, in district Bulandshahr.

Manoj Kumar had gone to his field to collect fodder for his buffaloes on the outskirts of the village, on Tuesday. He was shocked to see that a herd of stray cows and buffaloes were grazing on his crop. He tried to drive away the animals when the bull attacked him.

Hearing his screams, farmers from nearby fields rushed to the spot and the critically injured farmer was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A police official requesting anonymity confirmed the incident and said that district officials are responsible for the prevention of such incidents.

Villagers expressed anger at the district administration and demanded a permanent solution to the problem to secure farmers’ lives.

This was not the first incident in the district when stray animals had attacked and injured farmers. Villagers claimed that similar incidents had occurred in different parts of the district and no effective measures had been taken to prevent such attacks.

They said that situation has turned worse after the state government’s order against putting barbed wires around the field in order to prevent entry of stray animals.

