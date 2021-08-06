Home / Cities / Others / Stray dogs kill 12-year-oldboy in Saharanpur village
In similar incidents, stray dogs mauled to death two infants in Dayalpur village in Behat area of the district in June 2019. (HT file)
In similar incidents, stray dogs mauled to death two infants in Dayalpur village in Behat area of the district in June 2019. (HT file)
others

Stray dogs kill 12-year-oldboy in Saharanpur village

The incident sent a shock wave in the village and people voiced their anger on increasing incidents of stray dog attacks on children in the district.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 09:44 PM IST

MEERUT A pack of stray dogs mauled a 12-year-boy to death inside an orchard in Padligrut village under Mirzapur police station limits in Saharanpur district on Friday.

Terming it an unfortunate incident, police station in charge Bhanu Pratap Singh said that the family of the victim refused post-mortem examination of the body.

The incident occurred on Friday morning inside a village orchard where the boy Aamir and a few other children were playing. A pack of stray dogs were also resting inside the orchard, and they suddenly attacked the children. The terrified children shouted for help and ran towards the village to protect themselves.. While other children managed to escape, the dogs caught Aamir and mauled him to death.

The other children informed Aamir’s family and villagers who rushed to the spot and drove the dogs away to extricate mutilated body of the boy.

The incident sent a shock wave in the village and people voiced their anger on increasing incidents of stray dog attacks on children in the district.

In similar incidents, stray dogs mauled to death two infants in Dayalpur village in Behat area of the district in June 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.