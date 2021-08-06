Stray dogs kill 12-year-oldboy in Saharanpur village

MEERUT A pack of stray dogs mauled a 12-year-boy to death inside an orchard in Padligrut village under Mirzapur police station limits in Saharanpur district on Friday.

Terming it an unfortunate incident, police station in charge Bhanu Pratap Singh said that the family of the victim refused post-mortem examination of the body.

The incident occurred on Friday morning inside a village orchard where the boy Aamir and a few other children were playing. A pack of stray dogs were also resting inside the orchard, and they suddenly attacked the children. The terrified children shouted for help and ran towards the village to protect themselves.. While other children managed to escape, the dogs caught Aamir and mauled him to death.

The other children informed Aamir’s family and villagers who rushed to the spot and drove the dogs away to extricate mutilated body of the boy.

The incident sent a shock wave in the village and people voiced their anger on increasing incidents of stray dog attacks on children in the district.

In similar incidents, stray dogs mauled to death two infants in Dayalpur village in Behat area of the district in June 2019.