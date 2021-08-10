Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stray dogs on the increase as residents allege civic sterlisation plan not happening

PUNE Residents of Hinjewadi, Balewadi, Bibwewadi, Baner, Kondhwa and the peth areas are reporting an increase in the number of stray dogs in these areas
By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:32 PM IST
PUNE Residents of Hinjewadi, Balewadi, Bibwewadi, Baner, Kondhwa and the peth areas are reporting an increase in the number of stray dogs in these areas.

The allegation is that because of Covid, the civic drive to sterilise strays has taken a back seat.

“The stray dog situation in and around DP road in Aundh is going from bad to worse. Most of these dogs are diseased, have rashes and keep vomiting on the road. They also make horrible and strange sound in the night,” said Vivek Shesh, a resident of Aundh.

He also hinted that part of rising problem is because animal lovers feed the strays.

“There is no long-term plan to address the stray dog menace. They keep proliferating even though PMC has a huge budget for sterilisation,” said Deepak Gogate.

In June, PMC had announced 15 vans to catch strays and had set up seven sterilisation centres in the city.

“Areas on the outskirts of the city limits or cremation grounds close to the road are the worst. A pack of dogs will often rush towards you or a passing vehicle, which is very dangerous. This is happening very often in the Hinjewadi area,” said Ravindra Sinha, a resident.

“PMC has one dog van while we have help from NGOs who help us with sterilisation areas,” said Mukadam Vishal Kamble, PMC Zone 2. “The sterilising of strays is done throughout the city, but the population of dogs varies,” he added.

