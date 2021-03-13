Plays, music, dance: Deshbhakti event kicks off

The Delhi government on Friday kick-started a 75-week celebrations — to mark 75 years of India’s independence — with street plays, music and dance performances, and trivia on Delhi’s history as well as the freedom movement. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off the celebrations in Connaught Place’s Central Park.

Onlookers and passers-by were greeted by civil defence volunteers holding placards, banners lining Central Park, and LED displays screening the musical performances inside the park – which had restricted entry to only those with passes. Visitors also enjoyed street plays on the theme of deshbhakti by the artists who were doing a fellowship with the Delhi government.

Sunita Varshney, 38, a marketing professional from Gurgaon, said she was pleasantly surprised to see Connaught Place “decorated” on a Friday. “The year has been tough for most of us. It is good to see the government organise such events to bring unity among us and increase our love for our country,” she said.

The government chose March 12 to kick off the celebrations as Mahatma Gandhi had led the Dandi March – the famous civil disobedience movement of our freedom struggle – on this day in 1930.

At Central Park, visitors were greeted with flex boards containing historical information and photos on the freedom struggle and history of Delhi. From revolutionaries of 1857 to important places of freedom struggle in Delhi, visitors to the park were found reading from all these posters on Friday evening.

During the annual Delhi budget, the government had said that the 75 week-long programmes, organised by the tourism department, will highlight Delhi’s role in the freedom movement and its journey in the last 75 years.

While inaugurating the event, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government has made comprehensive plans to celebrate the 75 years of Indian independence in the coming weeks. He also said that it was time to work on the vision of our freedom fighters of what a free India should look like and stated that people of all castes and religions should have access to equal opportunities.

From a separate curriculum on “deshbhakti” for children to installing 500 flags across Delhi, the CM said that his government would work on instilling a sense of patriotism and nationalism among the citizens. “In every home, the message on the lives of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Baba Sahab Ambedkar, their struggles, sacrifices, vision, and teachings will be put across. 500 flags will be installed across Delhi..This will instil a sense of patriotism and nationalism in the people as they step out of their homes for schools and offices,” Kejriwal said, amid chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram.

The government also felicitated several eminent citizens from diverse field for their “exceptional contribution”, including beneficiaries of the Tirth Yatra scheme, artists, doctors, photojournalists, retired principals, activists and war veterans among others.

“While events like these are welcome, instilling patriotism among citizens is a continuous process. The government should also invite more school children to attend these events and interact with us. Authorities may also inspire young children to join NCC ,” said Colonel Ashok Kumar Tara, 79, who was felicitated on Friday.

Tara is a war veteran who was awarded with Vir Chakra and had rescued the family of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from the custody of Pakistani forces during 1971 war.

The Delhi government’s event coincided with Centre’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ which also began Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

