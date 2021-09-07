Students of Haryana varsities seek resumption of physical classes

A day after the Haryana government directed the vice-chancellors (V-Cs) of the universities in state to continue conducting online classes till October 15; it received sharp criticism from students, who demanded resumption of physical classes.

Students have expressed their disappointment regarding the government’s move not to open the universities till October 15.

The state government has opened schools for senior secondary, secondary, middle and primary (4 and 5) classes but is yet to resume offline classes at universities.

At present, only research scholars are visiting the universities. No new students are being given hostel facilities.

Gaurav Kumar, a student of Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, said all activities, except offline classes are taking place on campus but the authorities have turned a deaf ear to their problems.

“Online classes are not helping us. The university officials and the state government are planning to make our future darker. We did not take admission here to read notes through PDFs and appear for exams,” he added.

A group of Afghan national students, who are studying at MDU, said the varsity officials had promised to open hostels for them after they were unable to contact their families.

“We are forced to stay outside hostels. The officials failed to help us. We are waiting for reopening of campus so that we can avail hostel facility,” they added.

Ankit Kumar, a student of Hisar’s Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, said they have not learnt anything through online classes since the first wave of the pandemic hit.

“If children, who are at high risk of the possible third wave of Covid-19, are going to school, why are our offline classes not being resumed? The government and the varsity authorities are trying to delay our next session. A year has gone by. What is the benefit of getting a master’s degree without visiting the campus? Our all-round development has been stopped. During online classes, we face internet connectivity issues and our doubts are not cleared,” he added.

Pardeep Deswal, national president of JJP’s student wing Indian National Student Organisation (INSO), said the government and the varsities authorities are responsible for delaying physical classes.

“This is a tactic of the government to stop students from gaining knowledge. If the government fails to open universities and colleges, we will hold demonstrations across all educational institutes in state. If all political, cultural and religious programmes are organised on the university campuses, why are physical classes being barred?” he said.

“Graduation and post-graduation students are appearing for their semester exams across state. If these students are allowed to take the exams, what is the problem in resuming offline classes? Many students have to bear added expenses by staying in PGs as their examinations are on,” he added.

Waiting for government approval: Varsity officials

Rakesh Wadhwa, registrar of Sirsa’s Chaudhary Devi Lal University, said they are planning to vaccinate all students before reopening the campus.

“We have already opened research laboratories and campus for research scholars. Today, we discussed the issue of reopening the varsity for physical classes,” he added.

Rajesh Bansal, acting registrar of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University in Jind, said they have completed all preparations regarding reopening the varsity.

“Exams of all classes are on and we will open the varsity after completion of their exams. We are waiting for the government’s nod to reopen the campus. We are hoping that the new session will be started on time and students will be able to attend physical classes,” he added.

Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar registrar Avnesh Verma said they had formed a committee to take a decision regarding conducting physical classes.

The registrar and vice-chancellor of Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University could not be reached for a comment on the issue despite multiple attempts.