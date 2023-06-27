Students thrash youth, create ruckus outside girls’ hotel in RMLIMS

LUCKNOW Students pursuing MBBS at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) created a ruckus late on Monday night at their campus. Angry students allegedly thrashed a youth for stopping them from beating a dog on the institute premises.

The youth, Satvik, is a ward of RMLIMS pathology technical officer, Richa Saran Chaturvedi, who lives on the 12th floor of the institute. The students assaulted him. Somehow, he managed to escape from their grip and ran back to his residence.

The medical students chased him and banged at the door and windowpanes of the girls’ hostel where he lives with his mother. Richa, in her complaint to police, said that about 15-16 MBBS students banged at the door. In panic, the youth’s parents called the police. There are allegations that the police also did not take any action. The family members of the victim have given a written complaint to the institute administration.

There are girls and boys’ hostels in the Lohia Institute campus. Along with MBBS girl students, some flats are also allotted to paramedical staff and employees in Girls Hostel. Richa Sharan Chaturvedi, working in the Histo Pathology department, lives with her family on the 12th floor of the building. Her son is doing paramedical course from private college in Hussainganj.

Richa’s son Satvik had returned from college on Monday night at around 9.30 pm. There are allegations that MBBS students are beating a stray dog with a stick. Satwik tried to stop the MBBS students from thrashing the dog. This irked MBBS students who beat up Satwik in which he sustained injury.

Satwik was horrified to see the mob of MBBS students. He ran towards his flat in the hostel. The MBBS students reached the girls hostel gate looking for Satwik. There are allegations that the banged door at every flat. This rowdyism by students created panic.

Frightened family members called the police and briefed them about the whole incident. Satwik’s mother Richa Chaturvedi alleges that when she came outside the hostel to pacify the issue with MBBS students, the students abused her.

When contacted, Dr Nuzhat Hussain, dean, Lohia Institute said, “MBBS first year students stay inside campus hostel. A written complaint has been received on behalf of the victim’s family members. The matter is serious. A two-member committee has been constituted for this. Dr Anurag Gupta of Pathology Department, Chief Warden of Hostel and Dr. Vikas Singh of General Surgery Department will look into the incident. They were asked to complete the investigation in 24 hours. Strict action will be taken against the guilty students.

