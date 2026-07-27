Students will be forgiven for mistakes, SP goons won’t: UP deputy CM Keshav Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, currently on a three-day visit to Prayagraj, stated that while students responsible for damaging vehicles during Saturday’s protests should be forgiven, strict action will be taken against Samajwadi Party (SP) “goons” if they are found responsible.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Prayagraj on Monday (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Regarding the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, Maurya warned that anyone attempting to disturb law and order will face stringent action. He reiterated that the sale of meat and liquor, and the operation of roadside establishments under assumed identities, will be prohibited along the route.

Targeting the opposition, Maurya dismissed the SP’s ‘PDA’ (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) narrative as misleading and expressed confidence in a third consecutive BJP victory in the 2027 state assembly elections.

At a ‘Karyakarta Sansad’ in Soraon, Maurya highlighted the “double-engine” government’s achievements, contrasting current improvements in infrastructure such as increased electricity availability and reduced travel time, with the “lawlessness and corruption” he alleged were prevalent before 2017. He urged party workers to remain vigilant in their preparations for the upcoming elections.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, the deputy CM inaugurated development projects worth ₹339 crore, distributed keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and visited the newly developed Amrit Sarovar in the Baharia block. He also honoured the families of local freedom fighters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, the deputy CM inaugurated development projects worth ₹339 crore, distributed keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and visited the newly developed Amrit Sarovar in the Baharia block. He also honoured the families of local freedom fighters. {{/usCountry}}