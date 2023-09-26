Sub-inspector booked for raping woman in Prayagraj dist

Four persons, including a sub-inspector posted at Janghai police outpost in the trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj district, have been booked for gang rape, issuing threats and sections of the SC/ST Act. The case was registered against the trio at Sarai Mamrez police station on Monday night on the complaint of a woman, police officials said.

On Monday, the woman had approached senior police officials with her complaint and accused Janghai police outpost in-charge SI Sudhir Pandey of raping her. She also accused three other persons – Arjun, Sabhajeet and Santosh Pandey – of harassing her and issuing threats.

In her complaint given to the officials, the woman claimed that she approached the sub-inspector Sudhir Pandey to complain about some obscene calls she had been receiving. She claimed that the sub-inspector took her to Bhadohi in his car on September 21 with three other persons on the pretext of arresting the person making the obscene calls.

In Bhadohi, the woman was given a cold drink laced with sedatives and was raped by the sub-inspector.

While returning, the car collided with a tree. Local police reached the spot and found the cop and the woman in a compromising position inside the car. However, the woman claimed that later, she was threatened to keep mum about the incident by the sub-inspector and other accused.

Acting DCP (trans-Ganga) Ravishankar Nim said an FIR has been registered in this connection. Further action will soon be taken against the accused cop, he added.

