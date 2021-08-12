Sugarcane crop in Haryana under pest attack

The sugarcane growers in Haryana are having a bitter experience as the crop is under a pest attack, largely known as top-borer.

Farmers in major cane-growing districts - Yamunanagar, Karnal and Kurukshetra - are badly affected and are spending a lot on pesticides to protect their crop.

As per agriculture experts, two major diseases, top-borer and pokka boeing, have been reported in sugarcane and the Co 0238, (which is around 40% of the total sugarcane acreage in state), is badly affected. It could cause 20-30% yield loss.

Farmers said there is no major impact on the Co 118 and CoH 160 varieties ofthe crop.

“I have spent ₹52,000 on pesticides so far to protect my sugarcane crop on 14 acres. As of now, there is no visible impact on the pest attack which is spreading with each passing day,” said farmer Desh Raj, of Karnal’s Yunispur village.

Another farmer Ajay Kumar, of Indri in Karnal who has 20 acres under sugarcane crop, said, “The pest affects growth of the crop by damaging the leaves. Last year it had affected the yield to around 100-200 quintal per acre. It may cause huge losses this year as well.”

Experts said top-borer is harmful for the sugarcane crop as it completes five generations or broods in a year. It remains active from February to October and damages growth of the cane crop.

The first two broods of the pest attack the young plants; and the third and fourth generations cause maximum damage in August and September.

The affected plants are killed from the top and there is a possibility of loss to the crop as the pest migrates to another shoot after killing the first one.

Rajinder Kaushik, deputy general manager, Saraswati Sugar Mill in Yamunanagar, said, “This is the third brood of the top-borer pest. It has affected the Co 0238 variety the most and is going to have a major impact on the yield. Farmers should protect the crop from the fourth brood, which is generally reported in September.”

He said the long dry spell in June and early July was also a major reason behind the multiplication of the pest. He advised farmers to use Carbofuran-3g to lessen the impact of the pest and break the multiplication cycle.

Sugarcane expert and member secretary of Haryana Kisan Ayog Dr Mehar Chand said, “The cane crop is under a severe attack of top-borer. It is a difficult stage for farmers to protect the crop as the crop has already attained growth of over six feet. We recommend Carbofuran to control the pest attack but at this stage it is difficult to use the pesticide.”

He advised farmers to use pesticides in May and June to control the pest as at later stages it is difficult to control the pest.