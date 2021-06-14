Sumitra Mahajan will address 118th convocation ceremony of SPPU on June 15

PUNE The 118th convocation ceremony of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 15, online. It was scheduled to be held on April 18, but due to the state wide lockdown it was postponed.

The convocation will be presided over by governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan will deliver the convocation address as the chief guest. Uday Samant, state higher and technical education minister, will be a special guest.

Usually, there are two convocations held every year at the SPPU.

A total of 1,61,591 students who have graduated from various departments of the SPPU in the 2019-20 academic year and even before that, will be given graduation certificates. Of these, 465 students will be getting their PhD degrees from the university.

“Due to the current Covid pandemic situation we are going to hold this convocation ceremony online for the safety of our students. Limited guests are invited for the ceremony and all students will get their certificates by post. No student is required to come down to the university campus to get a certificate,” said SPPU vice- chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar.