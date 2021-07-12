Sundarbani operation: Body of 3rd terrorist recovered, search operation on

The body of a third terrorist killed in an operation with the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sundarbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on July 8, was recovered from the same area on Monday, the officials said.

“Third terrorist, which we believe was killed in the operation with the Army on July 8, was recovered on Monday,” the officials said.

The operation has been underway since June 29 in the Sunderbani forest area along the LoC.

On July 8, the Army lost two soldiers and eliminated two ultras during an encounter in the same area while foiling an infiltration bid by Pakistani terrorists.

A defence spokesman said, “on July 8, based on information regarding infiltration and movement of armed terrorists in the area of Dadal in Sundarbani sector, the Army launched extensive search operations on June 29 following intelligence inputs”.

Subsequently, the information was corroborated on July 8 and a search and destroy patrol, seeking pro-active engagement with the terrorists, spotted the terrorists in Dadal forest area and challenged them. The terrorists opened fire and lobbed hand grenades leading to a fierce encounter in which two terrorists from Pakistan were killed.

Two AK-47 rifles and ammunition in heavy quantity were recovered from the terrorists. In the operation, Naib Subedar Sreejith M and Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy received fatal injuries and laid their lives in the line of duty. A detailed search of the area continues, officials said.