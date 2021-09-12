Sunday crowds outside Dagdusheth Ganpati temple send Covid norms for a toss

PUNE After a sedate start to the Ganesh festival in Pune, Covid norms largely observed on the first two days, Sunday saw a huge crowd at the Dagdusheth Ganpati temple on Shivaji road; this despite all prominent mandals appealing to the public to opt for online darshans.

People queued for darshan on a footpath outside the temple, with heavy police bandobast in place to ensure no chaos.

“I came from Daund to Pune city to take the darshan of the Dagdusheth Ganpati. After seeing the crowd outside the temple, I was bit afraid of getting Covid-19. Still I went ahead to take the darshan,” said Kiran Pisal, a devotee.

Because of the crowds, vehicles coming from Shaniwarwada were diverted towards Junna Bazaar road leading to traffic jams in the evening peak hours.

Vijay Chaudhary, assistant commissioner of police (traffic) said, “We are continuously monitoring the crowd and vehicles from the Dagdusheth Ganpati temple. Because it is Sunday, there was a heavy crowd to take darshan. We appeal to people to take darshan online and avoid crowding.”