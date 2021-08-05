Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Supplementary chargesheet filed against Srinagar ex-deputy mayor in Kehwa Group case

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 02:05 AM IST
During investigation, it was established that for the establishment of integrated CA storage project with a total capacity of 5,000 MT eligible for the cost of 3,300 lakh under erstwhile Horticulture Mission for North East and Himalayan States (HMNEH) scheme on the basis of certificate given by the bank. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has produced supplementary chargesheet against bank officials and the former deputy mayor of Srinagar municipal corporation (MC) in a case related to Kehwa Group.

An ACB spokesman, in a statement, said a case was registered in the PS ACB Anantnag for offences of fraud, cheating, illegal appropriation of bank loan for unrelated business activities and misappropriation of back-ended subsidy against Sheikh Imran, director of Kehwah Square Pvt Ltd, and bank officials for misuse of official position as public servants.

“During investigation, it was established that for the establishment of integrated CA storage project with a total capacity of 5,000 MT eligible for the cost of 3,300 lakh under erstwhile Horticulture Mission for North East and Himalayan States (HMNEH) scheme on the basis of certificate given by the bank, 1,650 lakh at 50% eligible project cost (EPC) was sanctioned in favour of the accused company,” the ACB said in a statement, adding that main chargesheet in the case was filed on August 31, 2020 against Sheikh Imran (ex-deputy mayor, Srinagar) director Kehwah Square Pvt Ltd, and other bank officials before the court of special judge anti-corruption Pulwama for conspiracy and misappropriation of bank funds.

The ACB produced supplementary chargesheet against in-service bank official Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, the then in-charge credit, J&K Bank, business unit Hari Singh High Street, Srinagar, before the special judge, anti-corruption, Pulwama.

The supplementary chargesheet was produced after sanction for launching prosecution against the said bank official Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh was accorded by the competent Authority.

