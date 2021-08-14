Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Supplementary nutrition for midday meal: 1.4 lakh govt school students in two Punjab districts to get bananas
others

Supplementary nutrition for midday meal: 1.4 lakh govt school students in two Punjab districts to get bananas

The development came after the MHRD expressed concern over supplementary nutrition not being provided over the last academic year
By Harmandeep Singh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 09:54 PM IST
The Punjab education department had proposed to provide bananas to around 1.43 lakh students in Moga and Ferozepur districts at the cost of 5 per child. Each student will get one banana for 74 days. (HT File Photo)

Moga Students in government schools of ‘Aspirational Districts’ of Moga and Ferozepur will get supplementary nutrition of bananas under the Mid-Day-Meal scheme in this academic session. In a recent meeting with the Programme Approval Board-Mid Day Meal (PAB-MDM), the union ministry has given its nod to the decision. The meeting was held through video conferencing to consider the annual work plan and the budget for 2021-22.

The Punjab education department had proposed to provide bananas to around 1.43 lakh students in Moga and Ferozepur districts at the cost of 5 per child. Each student will get one banana for 74 days. The expenditure will be met from funds available with the state, which includes the Centre’s assistance of 3.15 crore and state’s share of 2.1 crore, minutes of the meeting say; HT has a copy.

The development came after the MHRD expressed concern over supplementary nutrition not being provided over the last academic year. The minutes read, “The PAB observed that state did not even submit the proposal for supplementary nutrition under flexi-fund component, as was committed by them in the PAB meeting of 2020-21. The PAB advised the state to explore the feasibility of providing supplementary nutrition to children, especially in aspirational districts and districts with high prevalence of malnutrition.”

Krishan Kumar, secretary education department; Inderpal Singh Malhotra, assistant project director (MDM) and Prabhcharan Singh, general manager, MDM were present in the meeting. Malhotra said, “We had submitted a proposal to provide milk or bananas as supplementary food to raise the nutritional value of the MDM.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘not funny’ line from ZNMD sparks hilarious Twitter trend

Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments

The tails of boo-boo and cuddly poo will tell the plight of stray animals

Nighttime rescue video of mama elephant and her calf wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP